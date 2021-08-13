RWM Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

RWM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 1,032.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $258,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $57.56. The company had a trading volume of 117,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,293. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $57.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

