RWM Asset Management LLC Buys 3,129 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $223.32. 330,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,700. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $228.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.