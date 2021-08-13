RWM Asset Management LLC Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

RWM Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 377.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,721 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,151 shares of company stock worth $1,417,136 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $83.45. 3,999,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,096,803. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.94. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $163.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.69.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

