RWM Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,179 Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Western Asset Total Return ETF accounts for 1.3% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RWM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 567,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after acquiring an additional 17,597 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 365,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 62,117 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

NASDAQ WBND traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $27.20. 15,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,739. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $28.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

