RWM Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8,017.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,035 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,355. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.