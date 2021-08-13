RWM Asset Management LLC Sells 41,081 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

RWM Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,081 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 111,731.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,000,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,236.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,950,000 after buying an additional 696,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,809,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 615.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 299,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,380,000 after buying an additional 257,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:ICVT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.66. The stock had a trading volume of 130,810 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.