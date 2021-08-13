Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stake Reduced by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 91.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth $32,000. Adelphi Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 10.1% in the first quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,242,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,885,000 after purchasing an additional 113,929 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 8.5% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $107.09 target price on Ryanair and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Erste Group raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.48.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $108.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $121.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

