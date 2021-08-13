Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.630-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Shares of RYI stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,526. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.39 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ryerson will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

