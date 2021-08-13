Safestore (LON:SAFE) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,109.00

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,109 ($14.49) and last traded at GBX 1,101 ($14.38), with a volume of 9766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,099 ($14.36).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The stock has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,004.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.16%.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

