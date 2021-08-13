Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 129 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 11,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $361.98 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $357.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total value of $29,208,164.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,034,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,586,588,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.48.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

