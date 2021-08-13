Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $484.26 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $198.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

