Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 2,538 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 382,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after buying an additional 101,360 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,089,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 669.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,068,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,480,000 after purchasing an additional 929,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 209,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 61,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

