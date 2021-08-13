Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,021,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,454,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $472,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $10,100,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSA opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

