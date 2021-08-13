Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,020,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000.

Shares of IIIIU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

