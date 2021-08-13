Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 64 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BLK traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $916.86. 292,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,329. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $922.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $880.27. The company has a market cap of $139.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

