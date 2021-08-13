Sage Rhino Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,923,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,296,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,600,192. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $104.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

