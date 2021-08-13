Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,846,000 after purchasing an additional 92,630 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,445,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ASML by 209.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares during the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $7.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $788.96. 454,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,734. The firm has a market cap of $331.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $717.62. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $805.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

