Sage Rhino Capital LLC Invests $558,000 in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Bristow Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bristow Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,997,000 after purchasing an additional 261,128 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Bristow Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,179,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,413,000 after purchasing an additional 201,836 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristow Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 549,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristow Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bristow Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $200,768.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,705.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristow Group stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $30.82.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

