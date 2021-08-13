Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 233 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 3.0% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.52. 231,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.38. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

