Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 440 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Twitter by 142.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 101,222 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after buying an additional 64,621 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,178,097. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.82. 5,975,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,473,434. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 137.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. cut their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.