Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 879 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 253.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after buying an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $814,385,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 251.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $131,370,000 after purchasing an additional 664,240 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.08. 4,136,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,201. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

