Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SZG. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €30.55 ($35.94).

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €33.56 ($39.48) on Thursday. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a twelve month high of €33.34 ($39.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.83.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

