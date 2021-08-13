Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sana Biotechnology Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. The company involved in repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells as well as making its therapies. Sana Biotechnology Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of SANA stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a PE ratio of -1.78. Sana Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sana Biotechnology (SANA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.