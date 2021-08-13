Sana Biotechnology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 6,636 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 11,341% compared to the typical volume of 58 call options.

SANA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of SANA opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. Sana Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 11.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 13.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

