Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will post sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the lowest is $1.94 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $8.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $41.99. 432,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,560. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

