Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

SISXF traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 949. Savaria has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

