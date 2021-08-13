Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$24.50

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$24.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Pi Financial increased their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Savaria alerts:

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$21.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$13.04 and a 52 week high of C$21.60.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$112.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.9622577 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.81%.

In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total value of C$337,985.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$405,574. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,000.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.