Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Acquires £2,974.65 in Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,974.65 ($3,886.40).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 2,831 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,972.55 ($3,883.66).

On Thursday, June 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,850 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,992.50 ($3,909.72).

Shares of LON SBO opened at GBX 105.75 ($1.38) on Friday. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 107 ($1.40). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.02.

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

