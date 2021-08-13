Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 3,651 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at $54,028,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,999,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,322,000 after acquiring an additional 881,541 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at about $18,153,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at about $15,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of EQC opened at $26.60 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.46 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

