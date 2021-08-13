Schroder Investment Management Group Has $85,000 Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,087 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,662,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after buying an additional 178,864 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $910.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

