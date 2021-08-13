Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLI opened at $17.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $2,493,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,214.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

