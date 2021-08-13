Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 55,742 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 97.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,742 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 8,534.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MLHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

