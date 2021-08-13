Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $107.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.82.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

