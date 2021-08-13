Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,653. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.44.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

