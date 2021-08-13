SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for SciPlay in a report released on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SCPL. Truist Securities lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $21.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.81.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,723,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 16.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.