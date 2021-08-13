Scotiabank Boosts Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target to C$44.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of TSE GCG traded up C$1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 875. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.06. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$21.50 and a 12-month high of C$43.00.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.69 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

