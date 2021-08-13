Scotiabank Boosts Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target to C$44.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.
Shares of TSE GCG traded up C$1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 875. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.06. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$21.50 and a 12-month high of C$43.00.
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.
