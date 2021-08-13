Scotiabank Lowers Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Price Target to C$7.50

Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Kits Eyecare stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287. Kits Eyecare has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

About Kits Eyecare

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

