Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scout24 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €72.93 ($85.80).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €70.42 ($82.85) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.99. Scout24 has a one year low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a one year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

