Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €66.90 by Barclays

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €66.90 ($78.71) price objective from Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €72.93 ($85.80).

G24 stock opened at €70.42 ($82.85) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €70.04. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a fifty-two week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.99.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

