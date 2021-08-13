Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Seagate is benefitting from robust adoption of its mass capacity storage solutions driven by healthy cloud data center demand. Recovering enterprise and video and image applications (VIA) markets augur well for its mass capacity product portfolio. The company is well-poisitioned to gain from solid demand for 16 terabyte (TB) products along with 18 TB drives. Seagate also expects increase in uptake of its mass capacity storage solutions in the edge computing vertical, going ahead. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, legacy segment is likely to bear the brunt of weakness in IT spending across small and medium enterprises, at least in the near term. Supply chain disruptions and increases in costs due to COVID-19 amid stiff competition in the disk drive market might limit margin expansion.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.05.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.85. 16,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,141. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.18. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 739,001 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $530,072,000 after purchasing an additional 194,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 180,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,099,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $184,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

