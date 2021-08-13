Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Vistra in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.44.

Get Vistra alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

NYSE:VST opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.57. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 322.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 96,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 73,785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 204,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Vistra by 2,783.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the second quarter worth about $954,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 0.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $650,096.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.