Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on SPX Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for SPX in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

SPXC stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.39. SPX has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPX by 5,353.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after buying an additional 1,001,025 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in SPX by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX by 37.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 32,748 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in SPX by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in SPX in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

