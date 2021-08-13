SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000.

SEAS stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.24. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. As a group, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

