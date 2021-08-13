Security Asset Management Has $5.24 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Security Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 2.1% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 62,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after buying an additional 16,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

ZTS stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.48. 934,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,425. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $207.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

