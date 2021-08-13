Security Asset Management Has $9.47 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Security Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 3.7% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $315.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,357. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $315.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $225.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.