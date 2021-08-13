Security Asset Management Sells 1,029 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Security Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $76.72. 6,808,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,510,558. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

