Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,530 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,974 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.49. 5,388,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.