Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,629,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.07. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

