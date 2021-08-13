Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys 2,510 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 35.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.77. 20,007,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,147,582. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $240.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

