Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases 735 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.16. 4,360,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,478,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.85.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

